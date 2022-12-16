QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy the holiday season in Charlotte

This weekend offers plenty of opportunities to do some last-minute holiday shopping and more. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to embrace the cold and dry conditions as you head out for events and holiday shopping this weekend in Charlotte!

Friday, Dec. 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Saturday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Mistletoe Market @ Camp North End

The Mistletoe Market is back at Camp North End where you can enjoy great food, live music, and activities and shop with local vendors in the area. Find more information here.

Mad Miles Run Club @ Elizabeth Park

Get your run on Saturday morning with Mad Miles Run Club at Elizabeth Park. The run begins at 10 a.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh @ Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City on Sunday as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $80 and can be purchased here.

Holiday Market @ Dupp and Swat

Come out for great finds at Dupp and Swat's Holiday Market. Happening from noon to 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Christmas Buy Black Market @ Venue at 8470

Come out and do some holiday shopping with Black vendors from across the Charlotte area at the Christmas Buy Black Market. Swag bags and free gifts for kids are included. Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Happening all weekend

Light the Knights Festival @ Truist Field

Find the holiday spirit in the heart of Uptown at the Light the Knights Festival, complete with light shows, live entertainment, holiday treats, Christmas trees, shopping, Santa, snow, and more. Happening all weekend from noon to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

The holiday season has arrived in the Carolinas, and what better way to celebrate than at Speedway Christmas? See displays featuring over 4 million lights and more. Happening now until Jan. 8, 2023. Find more information here.

Ice skating @ Whitewater Center

Lace up your skates because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center! the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. You can purchase tickets online here.