QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let this weekend's storms keep you from heading out to awesome events in Charlotte this weekend. See what's happening!
Friday, March 18
Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End
Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and masks are required. Find more information about this free event here.
St. Patrick's Day Laser Light Show @ St. Patrick's Cathedral
St. Paddy's Day may have passed, but you can still celebrate at St. Patrick's Cathedral Laser Light Show. The laser light show is a special event by the cathedral as part of the Diocese of Charlotte’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Find more information here.
Saturday, March 19
Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas @ Spectrum Center
The Hornets are back in Buzz City as they take on the Dallas Mavericks Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $42 and can be purchased here.
Old Town St. Patricks Day Festival in Rock Hill
Bring the family out to the Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival, happening in Rock Hill and complete with music, food and fun. Happening from noon to 9 p.m. More info here.
Charlotte FC vs. New England @ Bank of America Stadium
Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased here.
90s Brunch @ 1501 S. Mint
Bring your friends and your favorite 90s gear, and come vibe out at 1501 S. Mint for the 90s Brunch. Happening every Saturday, this brunch extravaganza features the best food, cocktails and more. Brunch kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Details here.
South End Market @ Atherton Mill
Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.
Sunday, March 20
St. Patrick's Day Laser Light Show @ St. Patrick's Cathedral
St. Paddy's Day may have passed, but you've got one more chance to celebrate at St. Patrick's Cathedral Laser Light Show. The laser light show is a special event by the cathedral as part of the Diocese of Charlotte’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Find more information here.
NoDa x Charlotte Racefest @ NoDa Brewing Company
Bring your friends and your running shoes out to NoDa x Charlotte Racefest, hosted by NoDa Brewing Company. Runners will be able to participate in the Charlotte Racefest Half and 10K, Triadbrewfest Half and 5K, and Cannonball Full, Half, and 5K. The event kicks off at noon Sunday. Find more information here.
Happening All Weekend
The Art of Banksy: Without Limits @ Silver Hammer Studios
Famous graffiti artist Banksy has landed in the Queen City with the "Without Limits" exhibit, on display at Silver Hammer Studios until April 10. Tickets start at $27.20 and can be purchased here.