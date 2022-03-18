QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

An epic Charlotte FC match and Hornets game, festivals, and more, all happening this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let this weekend's storms keep you from heading out to awesome events in Charlotte this weekend. See what's happening!

Friday, March 18

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and masks are required. Find more information about this free event here.

St. Patrick's Day Laser Light Show @ St. Patrick's Cathedral

St. Paddy's Day may have passed, but you can still celebrate at St. Patrick's Cathedral Laser Light Show. The laser light show is a special event by the cathedral as part of the Diocese of Charlotte’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Find more information here.

Saturday, March 19

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in Buzz City as they take on the Dallas Mavericks Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $42 and can be purchased here.

Old Town St. Patricks Day Festival in Rock Hill

Bring the family out to the Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival, happening in Rock Hill and complete with music, food and fun. Happening from noon to 9 p.m. More info here.

Charlotte FC vs. New England @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased here.

90s Brunch @ 1501 S. Mint

Bring your friends and your favorite 90s gear, and come vibe out at 1501 S. Mint for the 90s Brunch. Happening every Saturday, this brunch extravaganza features the best food, cocktails and more. Brunch kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Details here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, March 20

NoDa x Charlotte Racefest @ NoDa Brewing Company

Bring your friends and your running shoes out to NoDa x Charlotte Racefest, hosted by NoDa Brewing Company. Runners will be able to participate in the Charlotte Racefest Half and 10K, Triadbrewfest Half and 5K, and Cannonball Full, Half, and 5K. The event kicks off at noon Sunday. Find more information here.

Happening All Weekend

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits @ Silver Hammer Studios