QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend will bring cloudy conditions with rain in some areas, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!

Saturday, Dec. 3

Shop Small Saturday in South End

Come out and support Charlotte area businesses at Shop Small Saturday in South End. It will feature three markets and over 100+ local vendors. Ride Jaunt is also providing free rides to each market. Find more information, including times each market takes place, here.

The Black Child Book Fair @ Movement School Eastland

The Black Child Book Fair is back in Charlotte this Saturday. Head out to Movement School Eastland and join the movement to promote Black literacy across the country. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Winter Holiday Artisan Market @ Anne Springs Close Greenway

Come out to the Anne Springs Close Greenway Holiday Winter Market to shop with local vendors selling an array of products from baskets and jewelry to fine art, woodworking and ceramics. Tickets for adults start at $6. Find more information here.

ACC Football Championship @ Bank of America Stadium

Watch Clemson and North Carolina go head-to-head in the ACC Football Championship in Charlotte. Tickets for the game start at $70 and can be purchased here.

Mistletoe Market @ Camp North End

The Mistletoe Market is back at Camp North End where you can enjoy great food, live music, activities and shop with local vendors in the area. Find more information here.

Mint Hill Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Witness Mint Hill's annual Christmas Parade, then stick around for food trucks and entertainment at the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Market @ Dupp and Swat

Come out for great finds at Dupp and Swat's Holiday Market. Happening from noon to 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Ice skating @ Whitewater Center

Lace up your skates because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center! the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. You can purchase tickets online here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

The holiday season has arrived in the Carolinas, and what better way to celebrate than at Speedway Christmas? See displays featuring over 4 million lights and more. Happening now until Jan. 8, 2023. Find more information here.

