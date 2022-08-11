QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy movie nights, live music farmer's markets and more happening in the Queen City this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a slight cooldown this weekend with temperatures in the mid-80s. It'll be the perfect weekend to enjoy awesome events happening in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!

Friday, August 12

CLT Freeskate Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards

Start your weekend off right at CLTFREESKATE's outdoor rollerskating rink and hangout. Happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Adult skater tickets start at $20 and kids skater tickets start at $10. Find more information here.

Food Truck Friday

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Start your weekend right at the Beer Garden Movie Night. Bring your friends out for a showing of ‘Shrek,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, August 13

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

CLT Freeskate Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards

CLTFREESKATE's outdoor rollerskating rink and hangout is back for a second day this weekend. Happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Adult skater tickets start at $20 and kids skater tickets start at $10. Find more information here.

2nd Saturday's Drag Brunch @ Midtown Tavern

Lilli Frost and The Vanity House are back for the 2nd Saturday drag brunch at Midtown Tavern. Stop on in for delicious brunch offerings and a show by some of the best drag queens Charlotte has to offer. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. Find more information here.

Sunday, August 14

Davidson's Concerts on the Green

Bring the family out for an evening of live music at the Davidson Village Green. This Sunday's show will feature music by Gospelfest. Happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Movies in Spanish @ Atrium Health Ballpark

End the weekend with a showing of 'Avengers Endgame' in Spanish at the Atrium Health Ballpark. The show starts at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

