QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a slight cooldown this weekend with temperatures in the mid-80s. It'll be the perfect weekend to enjoy awesome events happening in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!
Friday, August 12
CLT Freeskate Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards
Start your weekend off right at CLTFREESKATE's outdoor rollerskating rink and hangout. Happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Adult skater tickets start at $20 and kids skater tickets start at $10. Find more information here.
Food Truck Friday
Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, Black Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.
Fridays @ Camp North End
Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.
Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey
Start your weekend right at the Beer Garden Movie Night. Bring your friends out for a showing of ‘Shrek,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Find more information here.
Saturday, August 13
South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market
Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.
CLT Freeskate Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards
CLTFREESKATE's outdoor rollerskating rink and hangout is back for a second day this weekend. Happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Adult skater tickets start at $20 and kids skater tickets start at $10. Find more information here.
2nd Saturday's Drag Brunch @ Midtown Tavern
Lilli Frost and The Vanity House are back for the 2nd Saturday drag brunch at Midtown Tavern. Stop on in for delicious brunch offerings and a show by some of the best drag queens Charlotte has to offer. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. Find more information here.
Sunday, August 14
Davidson's Concerts on the Green
Bring the family out for an evening of live music at the Davidson Village Green. This Sunday's show will feature music by Gospelfest. Happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.
Movies in Spanish @ Atrium Health Ballpark
End the weekend with a showing of 'Avengers Endgame' in Spanish at the Atrium Health Ballpark. The show starts at 6 p.m. Find more information here.
