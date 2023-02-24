QC Happenings: 9 ways to spend your weekend in Charlotte Feb. 24-26

Charlotte FC returns for its second season, along with live music, festivals and more this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While you can expect a cool down with rain at times this weekend, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Feb. 24

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is "Bad Boys." Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb. 25

23rd Annual Fossil Fair @ Schiele Museum of Natural History

Travel back in time to discover the ancient stories that fossils, rocks, and minerals at the 23rd Annual Fossil Fair at the Schiele Museum of Natural History. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC vs. New England @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC is back for its sophomore season opener in the Queen City this weekend, facing New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets for the match start at $15 and can be purchased here.

2nd Annual Whiskey Festival

Head out to Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. in NoDa for their 2nd annual Whiskey Festival, featuring a new release of our Caledonia Edition Rúa American Whiskey, live music and more. Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Saturday as they take on the Miami Heat in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Tower of Power @ Belk Theater

End your weekend with a night soul and funk with the Tower of Power as they bring the house down at Charlotte's Belk Theater. Tickets for the show start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show @ Park Expo

Come out for tips and tricks on how to make the most of your home renovation at the Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show. Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV's "Good Bones" will make an appearance on Feb. 25. The show is happening all weekend at the Park Expo and Conference Center. Find more information here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. Although tickets are sold out for the opening night, you can still purchase tickets through May 21.