QC Happenings: Celebrate Easter weekend in Charlotte

Celebrate with Easter eggs hunts, sporting events and more in the Queen City this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weekend may start off rainy, but there are plenty of things to do to enjoy Easter weekend in the Queen City.

Friday, April 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Friday as they take on the Houston Rockets in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased here.

Rewind, OR ELSE! @ Camp North End

Enjoy some of the most iconic horror movies ever made under the stars at Camp North End. This week's showing is "The Shining." Happening every Friday until April 28. Find more information here.

Saturday, April 8

2023 Bunny Run 5k & Festival in Concord

Celebrate Easter with the family at the 2023 Bunny Run 5K and Festival. The festival will include inflatables, art & crafts, music, food trucks, and dancing with the Easter Bunny. The festival is happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Find more information here.

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Bring the kiddos out for Easter fun, hosted by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. The event will feature free short lemonade while enjoying easter egg hunting, dying eggs, coloring, and more. Happening from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Egg Hunt @ OMB

There's fun for all ages at Olde Meck Brewery's 2nd annual easter egg hunt. Children 1-4 years old will be in the "Hop Garden" area, and older kids will be hunting in the “Family Zone." The festivities begin at noon. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Disney’s Aladdin at Belk Theater

Experience a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. You can see it all weekend long at Charlotte's Belk Theater. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte SHOUT! Festival

Charlotte's premier arts festival Charlotte SHOUT! is back, beginning this weekend. The multi-week festival will showcase the best Charlotte art, music, dance, food and more. The best part: most events are accessible and free to all! Happening from now until April 16. Find more information here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum