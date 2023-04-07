QC Happenings: Celebrate Easter weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weekend may start off rainy, but there are plenty of things to do to enjoy Easter weekend in the Queen City.
Friday, April 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston @ Spectrum Center
The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Friday as they take on the Houston Rockets in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased here.
Rewind, OR ELSE! @ Camp North End
Enjoy some of the most iconic horror movies ever made under the stars at Camp North End. This week's showing is "The Shining." Happening every Friday until April 28. Find more information here.
Saturday, April 8
2023 Bunny Run 5k & Festival in Concord
Celebrate Easter with the family at the 2023 Bunny Run 5K and Festival. The festival will include inflatables, art & crafts, music, food trucks, and dancing with the Easter Bunny. The festival is happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Find more information here.
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
Bring the kiddos out for Easter fun, hosted by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. The event will feature free short lemonade while enjoying easter egg hunting, dying eggs, coloring, and more. Happening from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. Find more information here.
South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.
Sunday, April 9
Easter Egg Hunt @ OMB
There's fun for all ages at Olde Meck Brewery's 2nd annual easter egg hunt. Children 1-4 years old will be in the "Hop Garden" area, and older kids will be hunting in the “Family Zone." The festivities begin at noon. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
Disney’s Aladdin at Belk Theater
Experience a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. You can see it all weekend long at Charlotte's Belk Theater. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.
Charlotte SHOUT! Festival
Charlotte's premier arts festival Charlotte SHOUT! is back, beginning this weekend. The multi-week festival will showcase the best Charlotte art, music, dance, food and more. The best part: most events are accessible and free to all! Happening from now until April 16. Find more information here.
Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum
Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.