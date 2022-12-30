QC Happenings: How to ring in the New Year in the Charlotte area

Ring in the new year with spectacular parties, fireworks shows and more in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are ramping up as the Queen City says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Find cool and exciting ways to ring in the new year in Charlotte this weekend.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Charlotte NYE in Uptown

Ring in the new year at Charlotte NYE, the Queen City's free, annual tradition. It will feature a DJ, live music, the lighting of the Queen City crown and the only fireworks display you'll see in Uptown, starting at midnight. Things kick off at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.

Noon Year's Eve @ Sea Life Charlotte-Concord

Enjoy a noon-year's eve celebration at Sea Life with the kiddos with a special ball drop at noon, cookies, sparkling juice, a dance party and more. Learn more about Sea Life Charlotte-Concord here.

90s New Years Eve Party @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Step into the new year as you travel back in time at Brewers at 4001 Yancey's 90s New Year's Eve Party, featuring a live DJ, a Costume Contest, specialty cocktails. Happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Gatsby's Gala NYE: Prohibition Themed Celebration

Bring your friends out for a New Year's Eve party for the ages at Gatsby's Gala NYE. It will feature three stages, bands, DJs, performances, vendors, a free champagne toast and more. Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased here.

New Year's Eve Party @ Cabarrus Brewing Company

Come out for good drinks and great eats at Cabarrus County Brewing's New Year's Eve party, beginning at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular in Mooresville

Celebrate Mooresville's 150th Anniversary with a spectacular fireworks show. The family-friendly event will also feature a roaming magician, photo booth, a giant soccer kick, and more. A free shuttle service is available to easily get to and from LangTree Lake Norman where the event is happening. Beginning at 4 p.m.; fireworks start at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

NYE Party at DreamChaser’s Brewery in Waxhaw

Ring the new year at the DreamChaser's Brewery in Waxhaw featuring live music, food trucks, late-night drink specials and more. Find more information here.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New Year's Day 5K

Start 2023 off with a family-friend 5K that begins in the heart of University City and follows along Mallard, Barton and Toby Creek Greenways. The race begins at 10 a.m. and registration starts at $15. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Light the Knights Festival @ Truist Field

Find the holiday spirit in the heart of Uptown at the Light the Knights Festival, complete with light shows, live entertainment, holiday treats, Christmas trees, shopping, Santa, snow, and more. Happening all weekend from noon to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

The holiday season has arrived in the Carolinas, and what better way to celebrate than at Speedway Christmas? See displays featuring over 4 million lights and more. Happening now until Jan. 8, 2023. Find more information here.

Ice skating @ Whitewater Center

Lace up your skates because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center! the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. You can purchase tickets online here.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical @ Belk Theater

See the story of the electrifying Tina Turner as 'Tina!' over the New Year's weekend as makes a stop in the Queen City. Tickets start at $25 but they're going fast! Find more information here.







