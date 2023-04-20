QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Celebrate Earth Day, outdoor festivals and more in the Charlotte area this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rain should move through Saturday morning, leaving the rest of the weekend in good condition. Spend some time outdoors enjoying awesome events in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Thursday, April 20

SouthPark After 5

Remember 'Alive After 5?' Well, it's officially back as 'SouthPark After 5,' where you can see your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays. Up this week is 20 Ride Zach Brown Tribute Band, introduced by WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. Happening every Thursday until May 25. Find more information here.

Friday, April 21

Rewind, OR ELSE! @ Camp North End

Enjoy some of the most iconic horror movies ever made under the stars at Camp North End. This week's showing is "The Thing." Happening every Friday until April 28. Find more information here.

Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour @ Ovens Auditorium

See online sensation Druski during his Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda tour stop in Charlotte. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $40.75 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this weekend, facing the Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the match start at $38 and can be purchased here.

Festival & Walk for Bleeding Disorders

The Bleeding Disorders Foundation of North Carolina is hosting its annual a festival and walk, complete with kids activities, music and more. Proceeds will support people living and affected by bleeding disorders in North Carolina. Happening from 9 a.m. to noon. Find more information here.

Agricouture fashion show

See upcycled, recycled, repurposed, sustainable, and eco-friendly fashions at the Earth Day fashion at Historical Rural Hill in Huntersville. The show starts at 1:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 23

Jazz Concert Series in Huntersville

Wrap up your weekend with soothing jazz at the Huntersville concert series. This Sunday, Dear Soul Music Co. will present a variety of artists throughout the evening. Happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill

This weekend is your last chance to experience Rock Hill’s Come-See-Festival, featuring frogs, music, and fun. Events are happening from now until April 30. See a full list of festival events and times here.

Earth Day Celebration @ Anne Springs Close Greenway

Spend a weekend outdoors at the Anne Springs Close Greenway's Earth Day celebration. The weekend-long festivities will feature thrilling outdoor activities such as kayaking, archery, horseback riding, hiking and more. Find more information here.

Queen Charlotte Fair

Experience fun-filled entertainment, delicious food, and thrilling rides at the Queen Charlotte Fair, now through April 23. Kids tickets start at $7 and adult tickets start at $12. Find more information here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.