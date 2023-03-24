QC Happenings | 11 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

The first weekend of spring brings big sporting events, festivals and more to the Queen City. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aside from a bit of rain on Saturday, this weekend is sure to be a beautiful one. Get out and enjoy awesome events happening across the Charlotte area.

Friday, March 24

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is "The Best Man." Find more information here.

Art After Dark @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Catch a vibe with unique digital creative experiences at Art After Dark, featuring panel discussions, artist meet and greets, an NFT kiosk and more. Happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

MORE NEWS: Paid Saturday parking in South End and Uptown starts this weekend

Saturday, March 25

Family Fun Day @ Walter Elisha Park and Amphitheater

Bring the kiddos out to help celebrate the town of Fort Mill's 150th Anniversary, complete with bouncy houses, great food, musical performances and more. Happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC vs. New York @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this weekend, facing the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the match start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Front Porch Fest @ Resident Culture

Come out for a chance to shop with 35+ local vendors selling everything hot sauce to boutique clothing to dog toys. Front Porch Fest only happens once a quarter so hurry out to shop while you can. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, March 26

Bridal Extravaganza @ Mahogany Brown Bridal

Calling all future brides! Mahogany Brown Bridal is hosting a bridal expo where you can meet designers, vendors, have fun and win prizes. Happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS: The push to revitalize Beatties Ford Road

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Party in the Park is back! You can enjoy the first weekend of spring with an afternoon of art and music the Mint Museum's Randolph location. Happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Saturday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks in regular season action. Happening at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased here.

Sounds @ Archive

Come out for an evening at Archive as the Pop Band and Kelsey D. pay homage to Black women in music. Happening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Legally Blonde – The Musical @ Ovens Auditorium

See Elle Woods like you've never seen her before. This contemporary musical adaptation is sure to steal your heart with great songs and explosive dance numbers. Shows will be at Ovens Auditorium all weekend. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.