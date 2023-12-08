QC Happenings: 9 ways to spend your weekend in Charlotte

Spend your weekend in Charlotte enjoying different events from live music to yoga.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend could be one of the hottest weekends of the summer, so make sure to get out and enjoy it at one of the many events happening around Charlotte.

Friday, August 11

GLOW Yoga

Resident Culture in South End is hosting a glow-in-the-dark yoga experience under neon and black lights at 7:30. There will be body paint, temporary tattoos, and other glowing accessories provided. Tickets for $25 and more details can be found here.

Live Music Fridays

The Coterie Concept is inviting people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping, food and more in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, August 12

Carolina Panthers vs. New York @ Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff time is at 4 p.m. and tickets start at $9 for seats at the top of the stadium. Tickets can be bought here.

Adult Field Day

A day full of games, music, and food for adults and children to enjoy. The games begin at 3 p.m. and will include tug of war, relay races, and water balloon games. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2023. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

Sunday, August 13

Blood, Sweat, and Beers Bootcamp Class

Monday Night Brewing is hosting a 45-minute workout class for all levels of fitness at 11:30 a.m. This class is for ladies only and a ticket costs only $10. Alcoholic beverages will be available after the class. More details and tickets can be found here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

YVY outdoor skating rink

Bring the whole family to the YVY outdoor skating rink, happening every day this weekend. Saturday will also feature an adults-only skating session on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Find more information here.

