QC Happenings: 8 ways to spend Mother's Day weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be rainy this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some time with mom at events in the Queen City this weekend. See what's happening!

Thursday, May 11

SouthPark After 5 @ Symphony Park

Remember 'Alive After 5?' Well, it's officially back as 'SouthPark After 5,' where you can see your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays. Up this week is the Sol Fusion Premier Variety Band. Happening every Thursday until May 25. Find more information here.

Friday, May 12

Friday Nights @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Durham @ Truist Field

Make your way out to the ball game as the Charlotte Knights are back in the Queen City, facing the Durham Bulls. The game kicks off at 7:04 p.m. Find tickets here.

Saturday, May 13

Love Where You Lake Event

Kick off boating season by learning about boating safety at the Love Where You Lake event. Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Nebel's Alley Night Market

Discover unique finds and more under the stars at the Nebel's Alley Market in South End. Enjoy open-air shopping, tasting, and entertainment. Happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Sunday, May 14

Mother's Day Garden Party @ Freedom Park

Spend time with mom at Mother's Day Garden Party, honoring all of the beautiful queens who wear the crown proudly. Happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

Treat mom to live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.