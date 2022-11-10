QC Happenings: How to have a great Veteran's Day weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy markets, Southern Christmas and the return of the Charlotte Marathon this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a rainy and windy Friday in the Carolinas, there will still be plenty of ways to enjoy Veteran's Day weekend. Here's what's happening!

Friday, Nov. 11

Food Truck Friday

Saturday, Nov. 12

Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

Experience Charlotte like never before, and for a good cause, at the Novant Health Charlotte marathon, half marathon 5K and more happening in Uptown. Events kick off at 7:20 a.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

2022 Clover Highland Games

Come out for a day of fun at the Clover Highland Games where you can learn about the ancestral ties that Clover, SC has to the British Isles and Clover's sister-city, Larne located in Northern Ireland. Events kick off at 9 a.m. Find more information here.

Markets at 11 @ Ballantyne's Backyard

Make your way down to Ballantyne's Backyard for Markets at 11, complete with an open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnicking, brews, wine, food trucks, local vendors and more. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Lowe's Pajama Walk @ McAlpine Greenway Park

Come out for the Lowe's Pajama Walk to help raise money for Friendship Circle & ZABS Place; two local non-profits offering social opportunities and training & employment for individuals with special needs abilities and talents. The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Southern Christmas Show @ The Park Expo and Conference Center

Come out to the largest Christmas Show in North America where you can shop for holiday gifts such as apparel, seasonal décor, jewelry, housewares & home décor, toys, gourmet foods and more. Happening from Nov. 10-20. Find more information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.