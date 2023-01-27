Queen's Feast comes to a close Sunday for winter 2023 edition

Local staple Cajun Queen has been involved with Queen's Feast since the very beginning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area restaurants are gearing up for the last two days of Queen's Feast. The 10-day stretch proves to be a big money maker for local restaurants.

93 restaurants in nine counties took part in the January 2023 edition of this unique restaurant week. It's a 60-mile radius proving that there is something for everyone.

Cajun Queen in Charlotte has been serving Queen's Feast meals since its inception. The initiative is an opportunity for restaurants to turn first-time customers into return customers.

Bruce Hensley, the co-founder of Queen's Feast, said local eateries do see more new customers come in.

"Restaurants tell us they've seen 75% more new faces. If they're able to convert just a small fraction into return customers, they're growing their business," he said.

Three years, ago 143 restaurants were involved in a 10-county area and served more than $10 million worth of dinners through a 10-day period. Tim Freer, managing partner of Cajun Queen says it's their best week every single time they participate.

"We highlight the best things. We have etoufee, we have fresh fish, and our pasta that is a #1 seller. We have things that people enjoy so that they'll come back," he said.

Organizers advise getting reservations if you're heading out. If you can't make them, they ask that you cancel them.

Queen's Feast ends on Sunday, Jan. 29.