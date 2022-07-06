Queen's Feast returns this summer. Here's what you need to know

Charlotte Restaurant Week will run Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31 with 80 restaurants around the metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen's Feast returns to Charlotte this year with a whole new variety of restaurants and deals.

Charlotte Restaurant Week will run Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31 with 80 restaurants around the metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person, depending on the restaurant.

Customers can now visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their Queen’s Feast menus as well as to make reservations, which are recommended.

The Queen's Feast expands beyond the Queen City, and participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York, and Lancaster counties.

“Restaurants continue striving to rebound from the pandemic and ongoing challenges with labor, supply issues, and food costs. It remains a vital time to support them and recognize the great food and service they’re offering,” Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, said in a statement. “Summer’s a perfect time to venture out and explore the strong culinary scene all around us.”

