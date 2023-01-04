Queen's Feast returns for January edition

Restaurants in nine Charlotte-area counties will get the spotlight from Jan. 20 through Jan. 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won't have to wait until the summer to try some of the Charlotte area's best cuisine, as the Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition.

87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each restaurant will offer three-course, prix fixe dinner deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person. All of the restaurants are located across the Charlotte metro area in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, and Stanly counties in North Carolina, along with York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

“As so many people continue to move into the Charlotte metro area, this is a prime opportunity for them to check out restaurant offerings in their new town or neighborhood,” said Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “Whether you're a newcomer or not, it's a great way to expand your culinary horizons while spending fun face-time with friends and family."

There are a handful of first-time participants joining the Queen's Feast for this winter edition:

The Garrison in Pineville

Barrister's at The Esquire Hotel in Gastonia

MICO at the Grand Bohemian in Uptown Charlotte

The Waterman Lake Norman in Cornelius

Dilworth Tasting Room - SouthPark

The Social Cork Wine Bar in Fort Mill

Figo36 Modern Italian in NoDa

Angela's Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano in the Matthews/Mint Hill area

Moon Thai & Japanese Restaurant in SouthPark

The Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week was launched in 2008 to give restaurants an opportunity to showcase their menus twice a year, each January and July. Reservations are recommended to ensure seats during prime dining hours.