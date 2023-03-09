Queens March aims to highlight women in arts and fashion in Charlotte

It's a night that starts with a food and music-filled social hour and culminates in a story told through fashion, music, dance and spoken word.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jennifer Everett is the woman behind the whirlwind evening called "Queens March."

It's a night that starts with a food and music-filled social hour and culminates in a story told through fashion, music, dance and spoken word. The best part: all the artists are women.

"This is my way to say 'I see you, I love you, I celebrate you," Everett said.

She said she started this concept in 2019 as a way to recognize local talent of all kinds with a parade of the best Charlotte culture has to offer.

"When I think of marching, it brings to mind women working together in harmony, right and towards a specific goal or a mission," Monique Douglas told WCNC Charlotte.

Douglas is helping produce one of the fashion runs and said the evening isn't just about what the audience sees and hears, but it's also about how they feel.

"It's about women coming together, collectively, to support and encourage one another, and to have vision and collaborations that are going to take us into the future.

It's that looking forward that makeup artist Johnatha Camp said has her excited for the event, a showcase of personal inspirations made a reality.

"[It] doesn't matter how much money you make, it's what's in between these two ears," Camp said. "Your character is what precedes a person. and I think honoring women in this light is amazing. It's what's needed in today's world.

Queens March will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Studio 229, at 229 South Brevard Street. Click here to learn more.