The 60th annual Rowan County Fair kicks off Friday in Salisbury

The Rowan County Fair starts Friday evening. The weather looks nice, but a light jacket is a necessity for the late night.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The 60th annual Rowan County Fair starts Friday at the Rowan County Fairgrounds located on Julian Road in Salisbury. The fair will run from Friday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 2.

Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The weather over the next week looks amazing for anytime outside.

Friday, Sept. 24

Dry air, sunshine, clear skies and cool temperatures can be expected Friday night. Temperatures will start in the mid-70s and quickly dip to near 60 degrees. No rain is expected, and the wind will be light.

Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26

Saturday will feature a few more clouds, but humidity will remain low. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Sunday will mix in even more sunshine with highs nearing 80 degrees. Even as temperatures get warmer, it’ll still feel fall-like when you step outside.

Monday, Sept. 27 and beyond

A warming trend begins Sunday and continues for much of the workweek with highs returning to the mid-80s. A reinforcing shot of cool air along a dry cold front will dip our temperatures again Friday and Saturday.

The front will be dry, but the Carolinas could experience a 20% chance of rain. This will be the only opportunity for showers during the entirety of the Rowan County Fair.