And the bride wore Givenchy.

Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown. The simple, bonded silk cady gown featuring three-quarter sleeves hugged Markle's slender waist. The pure white creation got its volume from an underskirt made of triple silk organza. The bride's 16½-foot-long silk tulle veil featured flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, at Markle's request.

Viewers got a sneak peek at Markle's wedding day look as she rode to the chapel alongside her mom, Doria Ragland. Through the window, people could see Markle's veil. Her glittering tiara, Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth II, featured flowers assembled with diamonds. The platinum and diamond headpiece was fashioned in 1932 and its brooch dates back to 1893. Markle also accessorized with earrings and a bracelet from Cartier.

Her dark locks were swept back in an updo and styled by Serge Normant. Markle's friend, makeup artist Daniel Martin, created her simple bridal look, which accentuated her dark eyes. Her dress' conservative bateau neckline peeked over the window as she waved to onlookers.

While bookies and experts leaned toward Ralph & Russo, the London-based couturier responsible for one of Markle's looks for her engagement photos, the actress-turned-royal surprisingly selected a Givenchy design.

Though a French fashion house, the label is led by the Birmingham-born Clare Waight Keller, its first female artistic director. The 47-year-old was appointed in 2017, replacing Italian Riccardo Tisci. Tisci designed Kim Kardashian West's Givenchy couture wedding gown for her wedding to Kanye West in 2014. The label's founder, Hubert de Givenchy, designed the short, long-sleeve wedding dress Audrey Hepburn wore to wed her second husband, Andrea Dotti, in 1969. Her iconic black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's is also the work of Givenchy.

Waight Keller, a graduate of London's Royal College of Art, and previously worked for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Chloé and Gucci.

Markle and Waight Keller met at the beginning of the year, and Markle had an affinity for the designer's timeless and effortless touch. The resulting wedding gown is a collaboration between the two. Waight Keller also created dresses for Markle's six bridesmaids.

Markle previously praised wedding dress designs by Delphine Manivet, Christos Costarellos, Elie Saab and J. Mendel to Glamour in 2016. In the same interview, she dubbed Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's simple Narciso Rodriguez slip wedding dress as "Everything goals."

Duchess Kate's wedding day looks inspired labels like A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz to speedily make knockoffs in 2011. People magazine reported the inspired looks came a short 12 hours after the ceremony.

How quickly brands can make Markle's dress affordable to the masses remains to be seen.

