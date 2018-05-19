Prince Harry must be quite a charmer — considering two of his famous exes agreed to attend his wedding.

Among the star-studded guest list at Saturday's royal wedding were Harry's two most notable ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, who were all smiles as they arrived at St. George's Chapel to watch their ex-boyfriend take Meghan Markle to be his lawfully wedded wife.

Davy, who dated Prince Harry on and off for seven years, arrived in a navy Alaia dress and matching fascinator, with Bonas wearing a colorful gown by Eponine London.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Chelsy Davy (C) arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The two women were among the first wave of royal wedding attendees to arrive at the chapel, joined by Pippa Middleton and Oprah, among other famous names.

Harry first met Davy, who was born in Zimbabwe, in Africa during his gap year in 2004. The couple split after seven years, with Davy telling the Sunday Times in 2016 that she and Harry "will always be good friends” but that she struggled with the invasive media attention during their relationship.

"I found it tough. ... It’s not something you get used to," she said. "That part was quite hectic, it’s not like that any more."

Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Actress/model Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years after his split with Davy. A descendant of King Charles II, Bonas shared a royal pedigree with Harry. She declined to wish him well in a recent interview with the Sunday Times, explaining, “I have to be really careful what I say because ... people love putting people into boxes and into stereotypes, especially in this country."

