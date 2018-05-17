The day has (almost) finally arrived -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony viewed around the world.

The ceremony takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and begins at noon local time.

That means it starts at 7 a.m. EDT. But the coverage on NBC Charlotte will start hours before the event begins.

The TODAY Show has announced its special coverage from "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle" will begin on NBC at 4:30 a.m. EDT with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Order of events for the wedding (per the Royal Family): (all times set in Eastern Time)

• Guests will arrive at the castle between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

• Members of the Royal Family will arrive either on foot or by car at 6:20 a.m. Queen Elizabeth is expected to arrive last.

• Around 6:20 a.m., Markle will leave her overnight location and travel to the castle with her mother. She will meet the rest of the wedding party before proceeding to the chapel.

• The ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. at St. George's Chapel

• At the conclusion of the ceremony at 8 a.m., the couple will travel by open-air carriage to the reception at St. George's Hall

For full coverage of the Royal Wedding, including highlights after the ceremony on Saturday, visit wcnc.com/RoyalWatch

While the easiest way to watch is probably tuning in to 12 News from your own couch (or -- let's be honest -- bed), you can also see wedding moments and highlights at events around the Valley.

Watch from the comfort of a movie theater

Sleep in without missing all the pageantry of Harry and Meghan's big day. Fathom Events is hosting screenings of the wedding at 10 a.m., Arizona time at a select number of theaters.

Locations:

Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22

7824 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

Buy tickets

AMC Concord Mills 24

8421 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

Buy tickets

Columbiana Grande Stadium

1250 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212

Buy tickets

Charlotte Symphony director to conduct royal wedding

"We're going to have a fantastic new princess, an America princess. It doesn't get better than that," said Christopher Warren-Green, Music Director of the Charlotte Symphony.

Warren-Green's talking, of course, about Meghan Markle, and it probably could get a little better if you got to see it in person. Christopher says the atmosphere is second to none and he would know. After all, he met the Prince of Wales in the 1980s and has since built quite the royal resume.

He conducted the orchestra for the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and now for his big crescendo, he'll do the same for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Click here to continue reading.

