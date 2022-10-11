Experience Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte until Nov. 20

Guests who attend will have the chance to shop for holiday gifts such as apparel, seasonal décor, jewelry, housewares & home décor, toys, gourmet foods and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From until Nov. 20, you'll have a chance to get into the holiday spirit at Southern Christmas Show, happening at the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte.

The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Guests who attend will have the chance to shop for holiday gifts such as apparel, seasonal décor, jewelry, housewares & home décor, toys, gourmet foods and more.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, you'll have the opportunity to shop the Southern Christmas Show first during Early Bird VIP shopping. The first 250 guests in the show will receive a commemorative ornament featuring the 2022 Show Theme, "Winter Wonderland."

Wagons, strollers and carts are not allowed on the show floor during Early Bird VIP shopping.

It's also the perfect place to gather holiday décor ideas from top designers, boutique owners and décor experts at signature competition events. These include the 2022 Wreath Competition, 2022 Mantel Competition and more.

Southern Christmas Show is open Sundays, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On all other days, it's open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Adult tickets are $16 at the door and $14 online. Tickets for children 6-12 are $7 and kids under 6 get in FREE!

