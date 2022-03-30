The South Carolina State Fair food drive-through returns

People will be able to pick up their favorite fair food delectables from April 19th - 24th this year.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — During its peak, COVID-19 made changes to the way a lot of things are done - specifically the South Carolina State Fair experience and people being able to enjoy fair foods.

It seems to be that the fair food drive though is a change to stay, as it will be returning by popular demand from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 19, through Sunday, April 24.

“One positive outcome of COVID-19 was the inception of our drive-through fair food event,” SC State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in a release. “This event has been very popular with the community, and we are bringing it back again with hopes of making it a new fair tradition!”



According to the organization, in a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, customers will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds to indulge in the fair food madness.

The following favorite fair foods will be available: