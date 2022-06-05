South Carolina Strawberry Festival delayed by severe weather

Organizers with the South Carolina Strawberry Festival pushed back the start of this year's event due to a forecast of gusty winds and storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Strawberry Festival will get off to a later start this year due to a stormy forecast Friday.

The town of Fort Mill announced the festival, in its 13th year, will now start on Saturday, May 7. The decision was made to delay the start due to a forecast with strong storms, gusty winds and lightning for the Carolinas on Friday.

Friday is a Weather Aware day for the Charlotte region due to the elevated threat of severe weather. Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said these storms are capable of producing damaging winds ranging from 50-100 mph with the threat of isolated spin-up tornadoes.

Weather Aware: A line of storms will bring the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes to the Charlotte region Friday. Here's the latest update from @larrywcnc #WakeUpCLT #ncwx #scwx #cltwx https://t.co/w583IHX3Ot — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 6, 2022

Town Manager David Broom said they were taking every precaution to protect all festival guests and vendors.

"Our first consideration is to protect the participants and visitors," Broom said in a statement. "Weather projections have been steadily indicating gusty winds that could be an issue for some vendors with their merchandise and tents, and of course cloud to ground lightning is dangerous for all."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts