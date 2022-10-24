WWE taking over Spectrum Center Monday night

WWE Monday Night Raw will be at the Spectrum Center. The tour is returning to Charlotte for the first time in four years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The "biggest" and "baddest" wrestlers are getting ready to take over Uptown Monday night

WWE Monday Night Raw will be at the Spectrum Center. The tour is returning to Charlotte for the first time in four years.

Tickets for the big event are still available and start at around $20. It all kicks off Monday night at 7:30 a.m.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts