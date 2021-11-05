x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Speedway Christmas is back

It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring 4 million lights.
Credit: Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. — We're just days away from the return of a local holiday tradition: Speedway Christmas!

Every year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is transformed into a Christmas light show spectacle.

RELATED: Worried your Christmas tree will die? This simple tip will keep it fresh through the holidays

It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring 4 million lights.

And at the end, you get to drive your car on the track!

Tickets start at $30 per car; purchase yours here. The light show begins on November 19.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter 

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!

Related Articles

In Other News

Pep rally kicks off Niner Nation Week in Uptown