Speedway Christmas is back

It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring 4 million lights.

CONCORD, N.C. — We're just days away from the return of a local holiday tradition: Speedway Christmas!

Every year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is transformed into a Christmas light show spectacle.

It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring 4 million lights.

And at the end, you get to drive your car on the track!

Tickets start at $30 per car; purchase yours here. The light show begins on November 19.