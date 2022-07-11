Everything you need to know about this year's Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk in Charlotte

The Walk will replace the annual Race for the Cure event and be held on Mint Street outside of Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 8.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Susan G. Komen announced Monday that it will hold a More Than Pink Walk in Uptown Charlotte this fall.

The walk will replace the annual Race for the Cure event and will be held on Mint Street outside of Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 8. This will be Komen’s first in-person Walk event in Charlotte since 2019.

“This is the 26th year Susan G. Komen has hosted an event in Charlotte, and we are excited to announce it will be a More than Pink walk this year,” Kimberly Burrows, State Executive Director North and South Carolina at Susan G. Komen, said. “A More Than Pink walk is more inclusive of Komen’s supporters, some of whom are in active treatment, and better represents our mission – and we hope everyone will join us in October.”

The Power of ONE Week – a week’s worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer – will precede the Walk on Oct. 8.

