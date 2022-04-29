'The Great Liberation' event in Charlotte to bring together women entrepreneurs

She Flew The Coop is a non-profit specializing in personal and professional development through guided self-reflection within a community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This pandemic, it's no secret a lot of people either thought about or actually decided to give up what they thought they wanted in a job to take a different route.

On Saturday an event targeting women who are looking to take a leap of faith into entrepreneurship is hoping to inspire women to break free from limitations and really ask themselves Where's The Money?

"For women a lot of times the things that hold people back we call them coops that what the coop stands for she flew the coop," She Flew The Coop Founder Sarah Colón-Harris said.

She Flew The Coop started in 2016.

The organization allows women to discuss empowerment and personal and professional development.

"And we do that through guided self-reflection in a supportive community of women, Colón-Harris said.

Sarah hung up her reporter mic after ten years to start a video production business.

"It was a huge leap of faith at the time because I was a single mom," Colón-Harris said.

Now through "She Flew The Coop" she's providing a safe space for women to take up topics they were not thinking about pre-pandemic.

"Is this the right job for me, is this the right relationship, what is that I really want to do, do I want to live in this city," Colón-Harris said.

Her organization partnered with the Women's Business Center of Charlotte and other local businesswomen to host an event on Saturday to help guide those who are thinking about transitioning to entrepreneurship.

"I was reading that in the state of North Carolina, entrepreneurship has jumped 80% since before the pandemic the number of applications so people re really thinking 'okay maybe its time to start a side hustle maybe its time to start a business," Colón-Harris said.

The takeaway is for women to walk away feeling inspired with new tools and resources to take action.

And it's all free.

"We all have certain struggles that we deal with and I think when we get in spaces where we can talk about it and be transparent and honest and authentic then we can feel supportive and make those changes in our lives," Colón-Harris said.

