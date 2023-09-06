Things to do this weekend in Charlotte | QC Happenings

Enjoy live music, food festivals and more happening in the Queen City this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —



It'll be a pleasant weekend to get out and enjoy outdoor activities in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, June 9

Friday Nights @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, June 10

Hickory Juneteenth Festival

Hickory officials are kicking off the city's inaugural Juneteenth Festival on Saturday at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Park. The festival will feature live music, free food, poetry and dance performances, vendors and more. Happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival @Victoria Yards

Eat Black Charlotte Week comes to a head at the Food & Culture Festival, happening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Victoria Yards. Find more information here.

Pride Night @ Charlotte FC game

Charlotte FC is celebrating Pride Month during their match against the Seattle Sounders with Pride Night. The first fans in attendance will receive a Pride Patch. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, June 11

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Next Up Drag Brunch @ Gilde Brewery

Enjoy tasty brunch and the talents of Charlotte's best drag entertainers at DKO Entertainment's Next Up Drag Brunch. Happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Taste of Charlotte

Get a taste of what the Queen City has to offer at Taste of Charlotte. At this three-day festival, guests can sample samples from area restaurants, as well as enjoy various performances and activities. Find more information here.

Eat Black Charlotte Week

Eat Black Charlotte Week continues as Charlotte-area restaurants feature pre fixe dinner and lunch menus. It's all leading up to the Food and Culture Festival on Saturday. Your last chance to enjoy Eat Black Charlotte Week is June 11. Find more information here.

YVY Outdoor Skating Rink @ Camp North End

Come out for this weekend-long skating experience for all ages. Adults over 21+ can enjoy skating from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets for kids are $5 and $10 for adults. Find information here.