Events

QC Happenings: Things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Food festivals, museum exhbits and the return of Cheerwine Festival await you this weekend in the Queen City.

Thursday, May 18

SouthPark after 5 @ Symphony Park (CANCELED)

SouthPark After 5 event has been canceled following a massive fire in the area Thursday morning. 

Event organizers issued the following statement in regards to the fire:

"SouthPark Community Partners is deeply grateful for the bravery of our first responders and is continuing to monitor the effects of this morning’s five-alarm fire on Liberty Row Drive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and missing, and we stand ready to serve as a resource for our partners and stakeholders in the aftermath of this event."

There are more SouthPark After 5 events happening in the coming weeks. Check out more opportunities to attend SouthPark After 5 here.

Friday, May 19

Friday Nights @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Black Food Truck Friday

Experience Black Food Truck Friday at West Complex, featuring cuisines from some of Charlotte's best food trucks, from seafood, to soul-food, to desserts and more. Happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, May 20

CLT R&B Vibes Picnic Food Truck Festival @ Symphony Park

Get your fix of classic R&B hits and great food at the CLTS R&B Vibes Picnic Food Truck Festival. The picnic runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with kids permitted at the festival until 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Cheerwine Festival

Celebrate this iconic 106-year-old cherry soda and its hometown of Salisbury, N.C. at the Cheerwine Festival. The lauded festival will be complete with live entertainment, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids activities and more. Happening all weekend; find more information here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

This weekend is your last chance to enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

