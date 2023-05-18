QC Happenings: Things to do this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Thursday, May 18
SouthPark after 5 @ Symphony Park (CANCELED)
SouthPark After 5 event has been canceled following a massive fire in the area Thursday morning.
Event organizers issued the following statement in regards to the fire:
"SouthPark Community Partners is deeply grateful for the bravery of our first responders and is continuing to monitor the effects of this morning’s five-alarm fire on Liberty Row Drive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and missing, and we stand ready to serve as a resource for our partners and stakeholders in the aftermath of this event."
There are more SouthPark After 5 events happening in the coming weeks. Check out more opportunities to attend SouthPark After 5 here.
Friday, May 19
Friday Nights @ Camp North End
Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.
Black Food Truck Friday
Experience Black Food Truck Friday at West Complex, featuring cuisines from some of Charlotte's best food trucks, from seafood, to soul-food, to desserts and more. Happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.
Saturday, May 20
CLT R&B Vibes Picnic Food Truck Festival @ Symphony Park
Get your fix of classic R&B hits and great food at the CLTS R&B Vibes Picnic Food Truck Festival. The picnic runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with kids permitted at the festival until 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.
Happening all weekend
Cheerwine Festival
Celebrate this iconic 106-year-old cherry soda and its hometown of Salisbury, N.C. at the Cheerwine Festival. The lauded festival will be complete with live entertainment, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids activities and more. Happening all weekend; find more information here.
Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum
This weekend is your last chance to enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.