QC Happenings: 10 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Get your run on or enjoy a baseball game at Truist Field this weekend in the Queen City.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend will be the perfect time to get out and enjoy the nice weather. There are plenty of events happening over the weekend to do so.

Friday, April 28

Rewind, OR ELSE! @ Camp North End

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy some of the most iconic horror movies ever made under the stars at Camp North End. This week's showing is "A Nightmare on Elm Street ." Find more information here.

Saturday, April 29

Strawberry Sprint and Stroll 5K

Start your Saturday off on a high note at the Strawberry Sprint and Stroll 5K and Fun Run. The event will take place in Fort Mill's historic downtown corridor. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Find more information here.

Regional Festival of India in Matthews

Bring your friends out to experience the Regional Festival of India, featuring dance performances, Indian street food, a marketplace with jewelry and souvenirs and more. Happening from noon to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Mad Miles Run Club @ Elizabeth Park

Get your run on Saturday morning with Mad Miles Run Club at Elizabeth Park. The run begins at 10 a.m. Find more information here.

Healthy Kids Day @ Various YMCA locations

Bring the kiddos out for a good time at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte locations for Healthy Kids Day. The event is meant to improve the health and well-being of kids and families across the country. Happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

MORE NEWS: Drake adds Charlotte date to 2023 North American Tour

Charlotte Knights vs. Norfolk @ Truist Field

Make your way out to the ball game as the Charlotte Knights are back in the Queen City, facing the Norfolk Tides. The game kicks off at 7:04 p.m. Find tickets here.

Sunday, April 30

Girls on the Run 5K

Come out for a celebration of womanhood at the Girls on the Run 5K at SouthPark Mall/Symphony Park. Everyone in the program will receive a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement. Festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Charlotte Checkers vs. Hershey @ Bojangles Coliseum

See the Charlotte Checkers in playoff action as they take on the Hershey Bears at Bojangles Coliseum. Games are happening Friday and Saturday, so there are plenty of chances to see the Checkers hit the ice. Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.