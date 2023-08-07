What to do this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're still trying to figure out what to do this weekend, no worries! Here's a list of events happening around town over the next two days.
Saturday, July 8
Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
The teams will play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bank of America stadium. Tickets start at $15.
HBCU Pride Nation Day Party
From 4-8 p.m. there will be a celebration that event organizers are claiming to be even bigger than the event held last year! This year, the party will have live music and amazing food at the STATS Restaurant & Bar. Tickets start at $10 and more information can be found here.
Barbie Thrift Market
Over 20 vendors will be stationed in the parking lot of Thrift Pony at 1110 Morningside Drive with their secondhand and vintage Barbie-inspired curated collections. Both men’s and women’s sizes will be available and dressing rooms will be available. It’s happening from 11-5 and more information can be found here.
Sunday, July 9
Charlotte Knights vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The game starts at 1:05 p.m. at Truist Field. Tickets start at $15.
Starting Over Brunch
If you’re new to town, this is a great opportunity to meet others that just moved to the Charlotte area. Food and drinks come with the ticket purchase, as well as a handmade gift. It’s happening at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Town Brewing Co. You can buy tickets and find out what’s on the event menu here.
Summer Music Series in South End
Seoul Food Meat Co. is hosting a summer music series from 3-8 p.m. You can enjoy food and live music on their outdoor patio. More information here.
A Southern Fried Kickback
Food trucks and vendors will be serving up fried cuisine from 4-9 p.m. at CLT Hub. Listen to a variety of live music while spending a fun day with friends. There are a limited number of free passes available before 5 p.m. and you can visit the event page to learn more.
Figure drawing in NODA
This free event invites artists of all levels to come get creative while also serving up beers and other beverages. The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Free Range Brewing. You can register and find the schedule here.
Open Mic Night
Come and show off your skills in anything from music to juggling at Starlight on 22nd Street for their free open mic night. Join the fun from 4-7 p.m. this Sunday and learn more information here.
