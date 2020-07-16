Tweetsie Railroad to reopen for guests beginning July 17

Tweetsie Railroad, one of North Carolina's oldest family traditions, will again welcome riders to its Wild West Train beginning in July.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad, one of North Carolina's oldest and most beloved family traditions, will open its 2020 season on a limited weekend-only schedule beginning this Friday, July 17, the park announced Thursday.

Tweetsie Railroad will operate under strict safety guidelines and cleaning procedures to help protect employees and guests from COVID-19. The park will open at 10 a.m. on July 17 for a Golden Rails Season Pass Holders Priority Party. Season pass holders will be given the first opportunity to reserve a ride on the train before general tickets go on sale Thursday, July 16.

All park guests age 11 and older will be required to wear face masks in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, and will be asked to keep six feet between themselves and other riders.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open limited hours, operating from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Guests will have access to the Main Street stores and the Wild West Train Ride.