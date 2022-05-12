UNC Charlotte commencement ceremonies underway this weekend

The university said it will be monitoring the weather as some storms are expected to move through the area over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte is set to hold commencement ceremonies at Jerry Richardson Stadium beginning Friday, with three ceremonies happening over the next two days.

The university said it will be monitoring the weather as some storms are expected to move through the area over the weekend.

In turn, the university says small, collapsable umbrellas will be allowed at the ceremonies. In addition, the university says the clear bag policy will be in effect for the stadium.

Ponchos will be passed out to the graduates. Outside food and drink are not allowed in the stadium. However, clear water bottles are.

See UNC Charlotte's full commencement schedule below:

Friday, May 13, 9:30 a.m.

Belk College of Business

The William States Lee College of Engineering

College of Health and Human Services

Friday, May 13, 6:00 p.m.

The Graduate School

Doctoral, Master's and, Graduate Certificates for All Programs

Saturday, May 14, 9:30 a.m.

College of Arts + Architecture

College of Computing and Informatics

Cato College of Education

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

More information is available on UNC Charlotte's commencement page here.

You can also watch the commencement ceremonies here.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts