United Way launches a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

At the end, all participants will be invited to a town hall where they can share their biggest takeaways from the racial equity challenge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — United Way works to improve the lives of everybody in our community. The President and CEO of the Central Carolinas chapter spoke with WCNC Charlotte about their efforts to create a better future for our communities "by mobilizing philanthropy, funding non-profits and bringing people together for things like this."

On Monday, nationwide and locally, the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge kicks off. “We feel this is really important given all of the events, not just this last year, but throughout our country and communities history to really understand how we got to some of the challenges and the role that race has played in that,” Laura Yates Clark, UWCC President and CEO said.

Today, on #MLKDay, over ⭐9,000 people⭐ join us to begin our inaugural #uwccEquityChallenge – a powerful opportunity for shared learning, action and growth.



Not a part of the Challenge? It's not too late to sign up!

The goal over the next few weeks is that participants are engaging in the challenge is to broaden everyone's understanding, empower others, figure out solutions and commit to making a difference for the long haul.

After you sign up to join the challenge, you will receive a daily e-mail that contains links to important articles, podcasts to listen to and ways to facilitate crucial conversations.

UWCC wants as many people as possible to join in. It's free and easy to be a part of a better future while educating yourself on the systems and policies that have disadvantaged black and brown people and prevented them from achieving economic mobility.

"We really do hope that after these 21 days all of the participants do feel empowered to take a piece of what they’ve learned into their personal lives or workplace of house of faith in some way and help our community move forward in a productive and unified way," Clark said.