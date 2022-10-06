What's below the surface? Discovery Place Science launches new exhibition diving into the oceans

"Unseen Ocean" runs through September 18 and features interactive elements to help visitors dive even deeper!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new exhibition has come to Charlotte’s Discovery Place Science, and it's all about diving deeper into what the great blue oceans keep secret.

“Unseen Ocean” is on display now through September 18. For those who want to explore the underwater world and get inspired to be the next generation of marine life biologists, this is the place for you.

Using some of the newest technology that science has to offer, “Unseen Ocean” allows people to learn about life under the seas. Visitors of this exhibit can learn about the animals and the environment they live in.

This exhibit features plenty of interactive and live elements to really get the mind going for the inspiring biologist or ocean lover at heart. Be sure to bring your questions with you; this exhibit could hold the answers!

