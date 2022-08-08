Vegfest returns to Charlotte following a 2-year pandemic hiatus

The festival started in 2012 but had to take a break in 2021 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Vegfest is one of the last festivals to return to the Queen City.

Event organizers said this year's event, which will be held on Sept. 17 at Camp North End, is already seeing high demand for the event. Officials said they have already filled more than half of its vendor's spots.

This free event will feature a variety of vegan foods, local veg restaurants and food trucks, local vendors, live music, speakers, nutritional experts, vegan cooking demonstrations, free prizes, gift bags and more. VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

ABOUT VEGFEST

Charlotte Vegfest is a 501(c)(3) non-profit aimed at growing the vegan community and supporting vegan and vegan-friendly businesses in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte VegFest (our annual 4000+ person 150+ vendor event) is a celebration of healthy, sustainable, and compassionate eating and explores the endless benefits of vegan living.

