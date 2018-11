CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The tenth annual Ties and Tails Gala took place Saturday, November 10 in Charlotte.

At the gala, members of the community enjoyed dining, drinks and dancing in the name of fundraising for animals in need.

Among the crowd, several members of WCNC's Wake Up Charlotte morning team were able to attend.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Charlotte Humane Society.

