CLT Happenings: 10 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

There's lots to do this weekend in Charlotte. Pride festivals, Black Restaurant Week and more are happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mint Museum 85th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

Charlotte’s Mint Museum is celebrating its 85th anniversary with a bang this weekend with free admission at both locations. Come out to the Mint Museum Randolph for an artist talk, food trucks, music, and live painting, beginning at 5 p.m. The party continues Saturday at the Mint Museum Uptown with more live music, live paints, a cash bar, and more, beginning at noon. RVSP for both events here.

Pride Prom @ Resident Culture Brewing Co.

Celebrate pride this season with your best friends at Resident Culture’s “The Neon Beyond” Pride Prom. Hosted by Onya Nerves, the celebration will include drag performances, a live DJ spinning past & current hits, raffles, prizes, yard games, a photo booth, and a live Pridestream by Charlotte Pride. The best part is all proceeds will go toward Transcend Charlotte, an organization supporting pursuing social justice & equity for trans & gender expansive communities. It all goes down on Oct. 23 starting at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Black Restaurant Week

Looking to get a taste of the Queen City? Well, Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week is officially back and ready to serve up the best eats from Black businesses the city has to offer. Discover some new spots and visit some of your favorites. You’ve got plenty of time to fill your face, as the celebration is going on this weekend, up until Oct. 31. See participating restaurants here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Get medieval with your friends and family as you head out to the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. This season-long event runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.

Oktoberfest @ The Music Yard

Fall is officially in the air, so grab your friends and head down to The Music Yard for Oktoberfest. The ultimate fall celebration will include live music, performers, vendors, DJs, seasonal craft beer options, hammerschlagen, pumpkin carving, contests, and more. This 21+ event kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m., and entry starts at $5. Find more information here.

SCarowinds

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend. Hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Nov. 21 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with a little shopping and live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week, Thirsty Horses takes the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As always, the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. Find more information about this free event here.