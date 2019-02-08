CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The World Champion U.S Women's Soccer Team will be coming to Charlotte this Fall.

One of the final matches of the five-game U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour, with the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions will be played at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 3, against Korea Republic.

As part of their Victory Tour matches, it will feature all 23 players of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship squad.

The match at Bank of America Stadium will be the USA’s third at the facility. The first was a 9-0 win over Japan in 1999 and the second was 19 years ago for a match against Iceland in the run-up to the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Fans can buy tickets for the match Thursday, August 8, at 10 a.m. on the US Soccer website or at the Carolina Panthers Ticket Office.