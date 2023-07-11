Fort Liberty's All-American Chorus to perform on 'AGT' Tuesday

The 82nd Airborne's All-American Chorus brought the crowd to its feet and wowed the judges with a soulful rendition of The Temptations' "My Girl."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent" is going to have a patriotic flair as the 82nd Airborne Divison's All-American Chorus will take the stage for the judges.

"America's Got Talent" airs at 8 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte. Last week, the show posted a video of the group's audition song, an amazing cover of "My Girl."

The soldiers marched on stage and appeared to be strictly business before they surprised the judges with their amazing rendition of the hit made famous by The Temptations.

Simon Cowell asked the group their big dream. Staff Sgt. Marcus Gilbert quickly responded that they were there to win. But it wasn't just the honor of being crowned "AGT" winners that brought Fort Liberty's best to the show.

"We wanted to dedicate this performance," Gilbert said. "Last week, we lost one of our soldiers, Specialist Elijah Crawford, so we're dedicated this performance to him and all of the soldiers that have passed before him."

The touching message quickly won over the crowd and the judges.

"That is very respectful and I'm very sorry, by the way," Cowell said. "We're all rooting for you."

To find out if the chorus received enough votes to continue in the competition, watch "America's Got Talent" at 8 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte.

