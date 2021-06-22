Fort Mill high school grad competes on American Ninja Warrior

Austin Hair graduated from Fort Mill High School in 2006 and he made it to the next round.

FORT MILL, S.C. — How cool is this? A South Carolina local competed on NBC's hit show American Ninja Warrior Monday night.

Austin Hair graduated from Fort Mill High School' in 2006 and he made it to the next round.

Hair will now be competing in the semifinals. Congrats, we'll be rooting for you!

You can watch American Ninja Warrior Monday nights at 8 p.m. right here on WCNC Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts