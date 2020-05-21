Garth Brooks Charlotte concert rescheduled for October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks' highly anticipated Charlotte concert is back on, as Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced he'll play Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.
Brooks was originally scheduled to perform in Charlotte on May 22 before the concert was postponed to June 13 but the coronavirus pandemic put all live events on hold. All tickets sold to the original show will be honored at the makeup date. Tickets for the show sold out in just 90 minutes.
Tepper Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement Thursday:
Tepper Sports & Entertainment holds the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers and staff at live events as our top priority. The concert is scheduled and we are hopeful that it will take place. As is the case with any stadium event, we will be prepared to adjust and follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials.