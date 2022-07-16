Garth Brooks came back to you again, Charlotte. How long did it take?

After a 24-year absence from performing in the Queen City, the country music legend explains why it took so long to get back.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks wrapped up his second show at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. The last time the country music mega star played in the Queen City.

"[It] got away from us from the 90s. [It's] one of the greatest places to play ever," he said to Charlotte media earlier in the week. "[We] just couldn't get an arrangement for schedule and when your building was open and we were open."

The COVID-19 pandemic had canceled the original show planned for 2020 in Charlotte. At the time, 70,000 tickets were already sold.

Charlotte was one of four make-up shows. Shortly after tickets went on sale, a second show was added.

"What we kept getting on socials and everything was: 'I had great seats for the show that was canceled. And now I don't have good seats for this one,'" Brooks said.

Just calling it as I see it

Saturday night better pack their lunch!!!!! BEST FRIDAY EVER!!!!

THANK YOU #CLT!!!! love, g #GARTHinCHARLOTTE pic.twitter.com/vgUqAVqcSu — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 16, 2022

He also said the Stadium Tour is the last of this size.

"Getting back to tour is great but it's also coming to a close for us," he noted.

"It's getting kind of tough to know that this is coming to end and not knowing where you're going to go next and how long you get to do this," he said about the future. "I don't want to think of my life without it right now."

Brooks will perform in New York and Texas before closing it out Dublin, Ireland.

Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts