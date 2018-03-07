CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In 2016, the FAA handled more than 15 million flights in the sky, and in the U.S. alone, more than 2.5 million passengers fly each day. You may be one of the millions, but have you ever imagined yourself in the pilot’s seat, flying the plane?

Now at Carolinas Aviation Museum, you can. Sort of.

“When you come and enjoy these planes, obviously the next logical thought is, boy, I wish I could fly. Or I’d like to give myself a try and test my skills,’” said museum president, Stephen Saucier. “And here’s a chance to do that.”

No risk involved to get behind the wheel of this plane. With strong support from American Airlines, future flyers can enter the museum's brand new flight simulator “flight deck,” where a large projected screen and cockpit environment transport them into the sky. A Carolinas Aviation Museum flight instructor coaches. You get the feel of handling the controls, steering, even doing barrel rolls in the sky, but the most challenging part, the landing.

“It drives our mission,” Saucier said. “It’s to engage people, to have fun with aviation, to understand what aviation is, to get up and fly without the threat of actually losing your life.”

The flight simulator is included in a regular admission ticket.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC