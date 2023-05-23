Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy for NFL analysis

Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen added another accolade to his resume, winning a Sports Emmy for analysis with Fox Sports.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end and fan favorite Greg Olsen added another trophy to his mantle, winning a Sports Emmy for oustanding personality for emerging on-air talent.

Olsen joined Fox Sports on a full-time basis in 2021 after retiring from the NFL. He spent nine seasons with the Panthers and was a cornerstone of the franchise during its successful run in the 2010s with Ron Rivera and Cam Newton.

"Super grateful, super honored," Olsen said. "I was not expecting to win. Just unbelievable people in the category. I'm honored, I'm thrilled to share it with my entire crew."

Other nominees included ESPN's Andraya Carter, as well as former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning and J.J. Redick.

Olsen first started doing analysis with Fox toward the end of his career. He and partner Kevin Burkhardt were promoted to the network's lead team in 2022 after the departure of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. The duo was on the call for Super Bowl 57 featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.