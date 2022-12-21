Hallmark Channel announces Biltmore Christmas movie coming in 2023

Production is scheduled to begin in January for "A Biltmore Christmas" starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Christmas at the Biltmore Estate will soon have a new meaning as the historic North Carolina landmark will be the setting for a new Hallmark Channel movie.

Hallmark Media released details on the upcoming 2023 film "A Biltmore Christmas." The movie will star Bethany Joy Lenz, known for "Good Sam" and "An Unexpected Christmas," as well as Kristoffer Polaha of "We With You a Married Christmas" and "Jurassic World: Dominion." Production is scheduled to begin next month with the movie expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas."

Biltmore has long since been a holiday destination and has served as the home for many productions over the years, but "A Biltmore Christmas" will be the first time the historic mansion is the actual setting for a movie, according to Hallmark Media.

As for the plot, it's vintage Hallmark Christmas movie fare. Here's what Hallmark says about the movie's storyline:

"Lucy Collins is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie 'His Merry Bride!' First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of 'His Merry Bride!', and once inside the house, she's drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946 -- the Golden Age of Hollywood -- as cast and crew prepare to film 'His Merry Bride!' at Biltmore."

From there, Lucy catches the eye of the film's lead actor, played by Polaha, and the couple falls in love. But Lucy has a choice ... she has the chance to go home but must say goodbye to her soulmate.

