Hallmark movie being filmed in Salisbury

Salisbury will serve as the backdrop of an upcoming Hallmark movie with filming scheduled in late June early early July.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Hallmark movie is set to film in multiple locations in Salisbury this week, city officials said.

Salisbury will serve as the backdrop to the upcoming made-for-TV film, with crews setting up along South Fulton Street and East Fisher Street. This will include areas near Salisbury High School. Salisbury officials have released the following road closures, with detour signage to be posted.

On Thursday, June 30, the following roads will be closed:

400 block of South Fulton Street from West Monroe to West Horah streets

300 block of West Horah Street from South Fulton to South Jackson streets

On Friday, July 1, two other streets will be closed for filming:

200 block of South Main Street from Bank to Fisher streets

100 block of East Fisher Street from South Main to South Lee Street

The city of Salisbury has not announced an air date for the movie. Businesses and homes in the areas where filming is scheduled to take place will be accessible during the shoots.

