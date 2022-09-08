x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

'Hamilton' actor reunited with lost dog after castmate walking the pet was hit by car

The 2-year-old white and grey pitbull Luna got scared and ran away after the actor was hit by a car in Washington D.C.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — An actor in the musical Hamilton was overcome with emotion when he finally reunited with his dog after it got loose during a car crash in D.C. Saturday.

Hamilton castmate Trevor Miles said another one of his castmates was walking his 2-year-old white and grey pitbull Luna when he was hit by a driver near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway around 5 pm. 

The driver injured Miles’ castmate. Fortunately, he said that man was ultimately released from the hospital. However, Miles said Luna got scared and ran away from the scene. 

Miles, who is in D.C. for Hamilton’s stay at the Kennedy Center, said he got Luna during the pandemic. He said he bonded with his dog in an instant. 

“She presents such a sense of companionship and partnership and I appreciate that a lot,” Miles said.

Miles added that having a companion at his side, like Luna, is helpful during his travels on the road. 

“I haven’t had a home for the past couple of years and it’s been such a reminder as to how important home is and Luna has been that home for me because I don’t have one,” he said. “So, it’s completely unimaginable to do this without her.” 

Miles said Luna was last seen near George Washington University Hospital. He said he initally got a tip that Luna may have been taken in by three girls around the Milken Public Health building on GW’s campus. 

Luna has since been turned over to Miles.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Deadly 24 hours in Montgomery County for pedestrians

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out