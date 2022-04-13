Limited seats are left for 'Hamilton' in Charlotte, but a lottery could give winners a chance to see the show for $10

Ready to play the #Ham4Ham lottery?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Belk Theater at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center will soon be filled with the music and action of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical "Hamilton". The smash-hit show blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and classic Broadway to tell the story of America's roots through the eyes of Alexander Hamilton, one of the country's Founding Fathers.

"Hamilton" is making its return to Charlotte from April 26 through May 15, and it's so hotly anticipated that tickets are almost entirely sold out. As of Wednesday, only a handful of seats remained available on Blumenthal's ticketing website for different performances. But if you're willing to play a game of chance, you could get a seat for as little as $10.

Blumenthal will start the #Ham4Ham lottery this week, and it will run for all performances through May 1. If you're 18 and older, have a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter the drawing and download the official Hamilton app for iOS or Android, you're set.

Here's how the lottery works: You'll use the app to enter each week, and the entry period opens up every Friday at 10 a.m. That window closes the following Thursday at noon for the coming week's performances. Between 1 and 4 p.m. each Thursday, both winners and non-winners will get emails in their inboxes along with app push alerts. Winners then have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets after they get notified. On the night of the show, tickets can be picked up at will-call two hours before the start of the performance. Just remember to bring your photo ID.