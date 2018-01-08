CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In case you haven’t heard (yeah…right), “Hamilton,” the hottest show on Broadway and winner of 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama, is coming to Charlotte in October.

And tickets officially went on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Most people — there’s at least 65,000 of us — woke up early to get in the virtual waiting room before 7:30 a.m. Several hundred took the old-fashioned approach of getting out of bed and waiting in line at the Belk Theater in uptown.

Good morning to everyone in the virtual waiting room for Hamilton Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/mriJGGYERg — Dr. Terfle, PhD (@terfle) August 1, 2018

There was a little bit of a technical issue early on, but that was resolved and everyone was able to get back into the virtual waiting room. And don't worry, we were assured that the process for purchasing tickets was random, so if you got kicked out, you didn't lose your place in line.

So I thought I was in the virtual waiting room this WHOLE TIME for @BlumenthalArts #HamiltonCharlotte only to find out I wasn’t. I’m going to be LIVID if I don’t get tickets. These are my dang graduation present from my masters program. I’ve waited over a year for this. — Brittany Harrell (@BrittanyDawn136) August 1, 2018

Even still, there was ANOTHER issue. Blumenthal Performing Arts confirmed a second issue kept them from selling tickets before 8:30 a.m.

The people who went out were able to get in line for a wristband. In turn, those wristbands would then be called by number at random for the right to purchase tickets. But getting a wristband isn’t a guarantee you’ll get tickets, because the wristbands would then be called by number in random groups. For example, numbers 250 through 300 could get called, but not necessarily the first or last wristband numbers.

So when the tickets officially went on sale, everyone waiting online rushed to see where they'd be. The results were mixed, with a lot of disappointed numbers in the thousands.

Good morning to me and the one million other Charlotte people logged in to get Hamilton tickets. @charlotteagenda pic.twitter.com/1D5qyejwwa — SherylPearl (@SherylPearl) August 1, 2018

Waiting for #HamiltonCLT tix like (I actually have a great number 🙌🏻) #UpWithWCNC pic.twitter.com/ik3e2MqFki — Daniel Brown (@drbtv) August 1, 2018

waking up at 5am for #hamilton tickets in charlotte paid off! @BlumenthalArts pic.twitter.com/hdEGtAmx3y — Cody Johnson (@solidorange91) August 1, 2018

well I sure wanted to take my mom to Hamilton in Charlotte but there's 42,000 people in line ahead of me even though the Blumenthal supposedly is keeping bots out...sigh. — Lzbth (@pseudonymist_) August 1, 2018

61,465 (and that’s not counting the folks waiting in line Uptown! Yikes! — j (@coton2Bleu) August 1, 2018

So if there are roughly 40,000 tickets for Hamilton in Charlotte and I’m number 44,624 in line, that means I should be golden for Mnuchin, The Musical. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2018

Good morning to everyone except the 14,727 people in front of me in line for #HamiltonCharlotte tickets. #hamilton @HamiltonMusical — Jess Mazaheri (@JessMazaheri) August 1, 2018

Woke up at 5am to get into the Hamilton in Charlotte virtual waiting room for ticket sales, the minute it opened. But, with 57,244 people ahead of me, I think I lost my shot. pic.twitter.com/gWbkjvjF5P — Mark Sample (@samplereality) August 1, 2018

